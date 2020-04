Armenian parliament elects new Central Bank chief

The Armenian National Assembly voted 104 to 15 to elect Martin Galstyan new Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia on Friday.

The voting results were announced by Vahagn Hovakimyan, the chairman of the parliament’s Counting Committee.

119 out of the 132 lawmakers took part in the secret ballot held from 10:30am to 12:30pm.

Martin Galstyan was the only candidate nominated for the post.

