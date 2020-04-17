135 Armenian citizens refuse to leave Domodedovo airport despite the Ambassador’s call

Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan organized another video conference with Armenian citizens stranded at Domodedovo airport. As the Embassy said in a Facebook post, despite the Ambassador call to leave the airport and move to hostels, arranged by the Embassy, the citizens refused the offer, including the food provided by the Embassy staff.

As of April 17, 135 RA citizens are still at Moscow Domodedovo airport. the source said.

“We remind that no flights are scheduled to Armenia in the coming days. Information about future flight will be communicated further” the Embassy said.

