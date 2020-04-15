The Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin urges end of ‘politicisation’ of the Supreme Patriarch’s statement

The information department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin issued a statement on Tuesday regarding recent comments by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians. The statement came after Catholicos Karekin II called for the release of former President Robert Kocharyan, currently in pre-trial detention on charges of “overthrowing constitutional order”.

“The comments made by the Catholicos at the request of news.am new outlet led to various comments, including inappropriate interpretations and assessments,” the statement said, adding the position of His Holiness remains in line with the humanitarian mission and advocated values of the Saint Church of the Jesus. “Consequently, there is no need to politicize Supreme Patriarch’s position and engage in unfruitful debates.”

The statement also notes that the comments by the Catholicos ‘were taken of the context and distorted.’ According to it, any analysis of the Catholicos’s statement should be based on the content of the text and it is necessary to show propriety and courtesy while expressing opinions.

The Patriarch also calls to join efforts in a spirit of solidarity amid the crisis of the pandemic to overcome the challenges ahead of the country and the people.

Panorama.AM