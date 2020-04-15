2 recover from coronavirus in Artsakh | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The results of the coronavirus tests of 16 citizens of Artsakh are negative, 2 citizens have recovered from coronavirus, ARMENPRESS State Minister of Artsakh, reports Commandant of the state of emergency Grigori Martirosyan said on April 15 during an online press conference.

“One epicenter of the virus has been neutralized. I am speaking about Kashatagh region. Despite the fact that yesterday restrictions on movements were imposed in some parts of the region, they can be removed in a few days’’, he said.

By April 15 6 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Artsakh, 17 are isolated. A total of 75 people have been tested. President Bako Sahakyan declared state of emergency until May 12.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

