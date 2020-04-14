Catholicos Karekin II Calls for Kocharian’s Release

His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians on Tuesday cited the coronavirus pandemic as his reason in calling for the immediate release of Armenia’s former president Robert Kocharian, who is in custody and awaiting trial on charges of breaching Armenia’s Constitution by allegedly ordering security forces to fire on protesters after the 2008 presidential elections resulting in the deaths of eight civilians and two police officers.

Saying “human life is of utmost importance, and caring for it is the responsibility of each of us,” the Catholicos stressed the need for changing the preventive measure against Kocharian.

He said given the opinion of medical professionals regarding Kocharian’s health he should be released.

“A number of preventive humanitarian measures are being carried out in different countries around the world in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, among them are including changes to incarceration of prisoners who are at risk or have chronic or underlying conditions,” Karekin II told news.am.

Asbarez