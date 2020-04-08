ANCA-ER to Commemorate April 24 with Virtual Event

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is hosting a virtual three-day commemoration on the ANCA-ER Facebook page honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide, saluting Congressional recognition and demanding justice for this crime on Friday, April 24 – Sunday, April 26.

The weekend’s commemorative events will include live video messages from community leaders including ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian; representatives from the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Eastern Region and members of local ANCs throughout the Eastern Region. Special guests throughout the weekend will also include New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian and soccer legend Alecko Eskandarian.

A detailed schedule of events and speakers will be released on the ANCA ER Virtual Commemoration of April 24 Facebook event page.

The virtual programming will be streamed on the ANCA-ER Facebook page.

“Every year our communities come together to commemorate April 24 and memorialize the 1.5 millions Armenians killed. It is a time of solemn remembrance, for every community observes this day in their own fashion,” explained ANCA-ER Executive Director Aram Balian. “Our region holds protests against continued injustice and denial, somber gatherings for those who died, and memorial services in our churches. Given the ongoing health crisis that has prevented us from coming together with our friends and families in person, the ANCA Eastern Region felt it was important, and necessary, to host and create a virtual event to bring our entire region together. This event will pay tribute to our martyrs, will demonstrate the indomitable spirit of the Armenian American community, and highlight the trials and successes our region has experienced in ensuring our past is not forgotten, and our future is secure.”

For more information about this virtual April 24 event, please call (917) 428-1918 or email april24@anca.org.

ANCA-Eastern Region

Armenian Weekly

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...