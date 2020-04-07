Israel’s Netanyahu announces Passover closure and curfew

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced that Israelis would be barred from leaving their homes during the first night of Passover, as part of a general lockdown throughout the country over the holiday.

He also said restrictions meant to contain the coronavirus may begin to be rolled back after the holiday, but that the next few days were “fateful” to tackling the outbreak, The Times of Israel reported.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Israelis will not be able to leave the communities where they live until Friday at 7 a.m., Netanyahu said, while residents of some Jerusalem neighborhoods will be not be allowed to travel beyond restricted areas.

“We’re in a fateful week. A fateful week for the world and for Israel,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement from his official residence in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu said there were some “positive signs on the horizon,” but called on Israelis not become “complacent” and not to ease up on social distancing measures.

Netanyahu spoke shortly after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 8,904, an increase of 293 since the morning and 474 over the past 24 hours.

Another eight people died from the virus on Monday, bringing the death toll in the country to 57.

Panorama.AM

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...