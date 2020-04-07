Armenian Assembly Urges Support for American Red Cross Blood Drive

Washington, D.C. – The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) urges all Armenian Americans to support the American Red Cross’ drive to save lives by giving blood.

“The Red Cross has come to the rescue of the Armenian people throughout the past 100 years and more,” stated Assembly Co-Chairs Anthony Barsamian and Van Krikorian. “The Red Cross was there for the Armenian people when its founder and philanthropist Clara Barton brought aid from the United States in response to the Hamidian Massacres. The Red Cross was there for the Armenian people during the Armenian Genocide, and the American Red Cross was among the first international response teams to arrive in Armenia after the devastating 1988 Spitak Earthquake,” the Co-Chairs continued.

In March of 1991, at a dedication ceremony cosponsored by the Armenian Assembly of America, American Red Cross President Elizabeth Dole unveiled a memorial statue donated by Armenia in appreciation for America’s relief efforts in the wake of the 1988 earthquake.

“During this unprecedented time as a result of the COVID pandemic, Armenian Americans can show their appreciation for the Red Cross by giving blood to help fellow Americans affected by the pandemic and the front line medical personnel who are tending to their urgent needs,” the Co-Chairs concluded.

Founded by Clara Barton in 1881, the American Red Cross has been dedicated to serving people in need. The Red Cross received its first congressional charter in 1900 and to this day is tasked by the federal government with providing services to members of the American armed forces and their families as well as providing disaster relief in the United States and around the world.

Established in 1972, the Armenian Assembly of America is the largest Washington-based nationwide organization promoting public understanding and awareness of Armenian issues. The Assembly is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt membership organization.

