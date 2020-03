Coronavirus cases reach 122 in Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia, helath Minister Arsen Trosyan told a press conference today.

All cases are connected with the source of infection at a production facility in Yerevan and all patients had been in isolation.

The number of confirmed cases has now reached 122.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...