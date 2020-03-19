Commissioner for diaspora: We have no information on Armenians living in Italy who may be infected

Yerevan 2020 budget expenditures increase by AMD 9bn 248mn

Donations for coronavirus prevention, overcoming in Armenia reach AMD 100mn

Damascus urges to lift sanctions against Syria amid coronavirus pandemic

Dollar gains value in Armenia

EU chief negotiator for Brexit tests positive for coronavirus

Bloomberg: Ruble recognized as the second most unstable currency

Kamo Vardanyan appointed Artsakh first deputy commander

Karabakh government session discusses epidemiological situation in republic

Levon Aronian’s wife is in moderate condition

Armenian MFA: Consul General of Russia’s Rostov coordinates aid to compatriots stuck on Lars checkpoint

Armenia PM congratulates Georgia colleague on his birthday

Yerevan mayor speaks on state of emergency in Armenia

Media Advocate fully shares concerns expressed in statement of Journalists’ Union of Armenia, media editors

MFA urges Armenia citizens wishing to return from Russia to use air routes exclusively

Pashinyan: Armenia has no food security problems

Turkish president believes world is entering new era that could lead to global changes

PM: Armenia is one of least panicked countries

Australian government to ban entry into country on March 20

Armenian girl, 4.5, who underwent complex heart surgery dies

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Old world is crumbling right before our eyes

Trump thanks physicians and nurses for fight against coronavirus

Government members applaud Armenia businessmen, healthcare workers

Health ministry: 50 people get infected in Iran every hour, 1 person dies every 10 minutes

Armenia minister of health: None of 115 coronavirus patients’ lives are at risk

Armenia premier: We consider “tax holiday” idea to be bad

Armenia businesses to get interest-free loans

Dollar exchange rate exceeds 81 rubles for the first time since January 2016

PACE rapporteur urges Azerbaijani authorities to fulfill obligations

No coronavirus cases reported in Wuhan in a day

Armenia government outlines steps it plans to take at this stage of crisis

Armenia PM: We have not set ourselves task of restoring pre-crisis economic situation

Yerevan Council of Elders meeting being held at city hall lobby

Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting

Murder in Yerevan, suspect is victim’s son-in-law

World oil prices going up

PM shows how his family spends evenings during state of emergency in Armenia

Armenia Ministry of Health: Number of people infected with coronavirus reaches 115

Stabbing in Armenia’s Tavush; 1 dead, 2 injured

OSCE monitoring exercises suspended due to coronavirus

Newspaper: Armenia parliament to set up working group on investment promotion

Newspaper: Armenia senior officials, MPs to transfer their April bonuses to coronavirus battle fund

Newspaper: Following in footsteps of Armenia National Security Service new revelation

Newspaper: Armenia authorities express their concerns to Russian over Vahagn Harutyunyan case

Armenia may face decline in remittances from Russia

Erdogan urges Turks to stay at home

European Central Bank official: Coronavirus to have temporary impact on economy

European theaters and museums open free access to archives

Trump calls himself “a wartime president”

110 coronavirus cases in Armenia

First coronavirus vaccine trial has begun, WHO says

Armenian embassy in Egypt urges Armenian citizens to come back on March 19

Armenian government to allocate 150 billion drams as support to economy

Turkey arrests 24 over coronavirus posts on social media

Armenia PM: We do not know how consumer behavior will change

Artsakh president discusses mesaures to prevent coronavirus spread in army

Armenia PM names new police chief and national security service head

Armenia reports 102 coronavirus cases, patient with pneumonia dies in Yerevan, 18.03.20 digest

Pashinyan provides details of coronavirus outbreak at local sewing company

Armenia restricts land and air communication with Russia

Armenia PM on coronavirus threat: We hoped for the best and prepared for the worst

National Prayer, live coverage from Etchmiadzin

Armenia reports 102 coronavirus cases

Ursula von der Leyen: We underestimated coronavirus

Ural Airlines cancels flights to Yerevan

Hayastan All Armenian Fund to raise funds for fight against coronavirus

Hraparak: US embassy in Armenia suspends interviews on nonimmigrant visa applications

US and Canada agree to temporarily close common border for minor trips

Reporters Without Borders comments on Armenia’s state of emergency

Armenian MFA urges compatriots in Turkey to get in touch

Artsakh president convenes working consultation on coronavirus

Armenia MFA: Sharm El Sheikh-Yerevan flight will take place Thursday

Armenia PM: Person who died at Yerevan infectious disease hospital was 49 years old

MFA: Some of Armenian citizens in Italy decided not to return by a special flight

Armenia will not restrict issuance of new licenses for mining activities

Dollar drops in Armenia

Armenia army contest preliminary stage is held

Armenia Red Cross to assist elderly, people with disabilities in household tasks

Armenia President signs laws

No coronavirus reported in Karabakh so far

Armenia coronavirus prevention, treatment: Payments to opened account amount to over AMD 43mn in 1 day

Yerevan Investigation Department former head to remain in freedom

Transfer of some raw materials between Armenia, Iran to be permitted as of Wednesday

Yerevan embassy calls on Russian tourists to return from Armenia to Russia

Armenia government proposes to extend “restrictions” on cement imports from Iran

Armenian health ministry presents the latest data on coronavirus

Armenian 2nd president Kocharyan’s lawyer sues PM Pashinyan

Six people, including 2 kids, suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in Stepanakert

US plans to immediately turn migrants back to Mexico

Person dies at Yerevan infectious disease hospital

Nevada to close casinos amid coronavirus outbreak

PM: Full amount of alcogel is produced in Armenia

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Coronavirus goes through with very gentle scenario for us

Pompeo says US will support Iraqi PM if he upholds key principles

Serj Tankian calls out genocide denial at ANC-NZ event

Armenia premier: We openly announce all cases of coronavirus

Armenia PM: 444 people quarantined for coronavirus

Armenia State Revenue Committee delegation attends Customs Union meeting

Airlines announce more flights suspension to and from Armenia because of coronavirus

PM: Number of people infected with coronavirus in Armenia has become 84

