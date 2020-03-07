Armenia PM’s wife meets with Brazil First Lady
PM challenges to plant 10 million trees in Armenia
Aircompany Armenia temporarily cancels flights between Yerevan, Lyon
Armenian PM gets acquainted with major repairs on road leading to Stepanavan Dendropark arboretum (VIDEO)
Armenia PM urges people to create their own YES campaign team on social media
Saudi Arabia detains 3 senior members of royal family, media report
Newspaper: Armenia MOD spokesperson who resigned will be appointed to another post
Newspaper: Brussels does not believe in Armenia PM
Newspaper: Armenia authorities today start active campaigning on constitutional referendum
Vladimir Solovyov posts video of incident with Armenia PM on Telegram page
Armenia legislature passes bills on making amendments and supplements to laws
Armenia PM on incident with girl in metro wagon: I consider this the greatest campaign for saying YES to referendum
Armenia Parliament approves reform for education in schools
Analyst: There is still risk of Turkey’s sabotage in regard to Nagorno-Karabakh
Putin, Assad hold phone talks
Armenian official receives UNICEF Armenia Office head
Armenia 2nd President’s attorney on injured parties and judge’s self-recusal
Turkologist links Turkey to recent tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Armenia PM posts photo, calls on citizens to join YES flashmob
Deadline for Yerevan State University rector nominations tomorrow, 1 candidate from Artsakh
Armenia Special Investigation Service institutes case against penitentiary institution officer
Girl rips YES booklet and throws it at Armenia PM in metro wagon
UN High Commissioner on coronavirus and human rights protection
Analyst: Russia suppressed Turkey’s ‘big appetite’ after talks
Armenia PM hands out YES booklets to bus passengers
Armenia Investigative Committee military investigation department sums up results of 2019
PM: TUMO Center for Creative Technologies has become Armenia’s brand abroad
Earthquake in Iran-Turkey border zone, 28 km northwest from Salmas
Newly appointed Karabakh Defense Army commander hosts reception with personnel
Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to SMEs development strategy
Erdogan announces date of Russian S-400 commissioning
Armenia PM and daughters campaigning at Yerevan Metro
Armenia legislature approves bill on cosmic activity
Armenia army prevents sabotage infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan, ceasefire in Idlib, 06.03.20 digest
Armenia Deputy PM holds discussion on operation of slaughterhouses
Ex-PMs’ motion for personal pledge for release of Armenia 2nd President to be filed soon
Judge for Armenia 2nd President’s case denies motion for self-recusal
Armenia Parliament passes bill on Master’s and PhD students
Relatives of Armenia army officer who was brutally beaten are protesting
Armenia Lieutenant General visits military units
Shooting in Kabul: At least 27 killed, 29 injured
Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives OSCE/ODIHR delegation
Armenia legislature passes law initiative on NGOs in first reading
Armenia President receives Russia ambassador
Suicide bombers blow themselves up near US embassy Tunisia: 5 police officers wounded
Supreme Spiritual Council of Armenian Apostolic Church concludes 4-day meeting
Armenia minister of economy receives ambassador of France
Artsakh President office denies order for public opinion survey
Dollar still going up in Armenia
Austrian FM: EU will not allow Turkey to blackmail it with refugees
Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan dismissed
Young man fined for spitting on Armenian clergyman in Jerusalem
No coronavirus case confirmed in Artsakh
Zhanna Andreasyan is appointed Armenia Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports
US Ambassador to Armenia: We are happy to see Lucy among other 2020 International Women of Courage!
Gold prices show maximum weekly growth since 2016 amid coronavirus
Parliament majority member: Panic-stricken moods related to coronavirus have passed in Armenia
iGorts program for Diaspora Armenian professionals to kick off
Garo Paylan says Erdogan gives everything Putin wanted
Armenia ruling force MP: There are still traitors in some departments
PM presents Armenia passport to 105-year-old man (PHOTOS)
EU diplomacy head welcomes ceasefire in Idlib
Vatican confirms 1st case of coronavirus infection
Judicial reforms in Armenia are important from viewpoint of implementing strategic reforms
All-China journalists association condemns US
EU ambassador: We consider it important that Armenia decided to switch to multi-use biodegradable bags
Cameroon confirms 1st coronavirus case
Nationalization of UN Sustainable Development Goals in Armenia discussed at MFA
Brazilian MFA orders Venezuelan diplomats to leave country
Armenia PM signs new decision
Armenia official, US envoy discuss matters of mutual interest
Armenia ex-official’s legal team urges immediate surgery for him
“Media Advocate” Initiative to carry out observation mission during Artsakh elections
Armenia PM: Karabakh is on democratic map of world
Former California Assembly member Katcho Achadjian dies aged 68
Calls for violence shall be punishable by law in Armenia
Armenia parliament passes several bills
“Media Advocate” Initiative says Armenia state-funded TV carried out hidden publicity of YES campaign
Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan is hosted at Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies
Teen beaten in Armenia’s Gyumri is in Yerevan
