Aircompany Armenia temporarily cancels flights between Yerevan, Lyon

Armenia PM’s wife meets with Brazil First Lady

PM challenges to plant 10 million trees in Armenia

Aircompany Armenia temporarily cancels flights between Yerevan, Lyon

Armenian PM gets acquainted with major repairs on road leading to Stepanavan Dendropark arboretum (VIDEO)

Armenia PM urges people to create their own YES campaign team on social media

Saudi Arabia detains 3 senior members of royal family, media report

Newspaper: Armenia MOD spokesperson who resigned will be appointed to another post

Newspaper: Brussels does not believe in Armenia PM

Newspaper: Armenia authorities today start active campaigning on constitutional referendum

Vladimir Solovyov posts video of incident with Armenia PM on Telegram page

Armenia legislature passes bills on making amendments and supplements to laws

Armenia PM on incident with girl in metro wagon: I consider this the greatest campaign for saying YES to referendum

Armenia Parliament approves reform for education in schools

Analyst: There is still risk of Turkey’s sabotage in regard to Nagorno-Karabakh

Putin, Assad hold phone talks

Armenian official receives UNICEF Armenia Office head

Armenia 2nd President’s attorney on injured parties and judge’s self-recusal

Turkologist links Turkey to recent tension on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Armenia PM posts photo, calls on citizens to join YES flashmob

Deadline for Yerevan State University rector nominations tomorrow, 1 candidate from Artsakh

Armenia Special Investigation Service institutes case against penitentiary institution officer

Girl rips YES booklet and throws it at Armenia PM in metro wagon

UN High Commissioner on coronavirus and human rights protection

Analyst: Russia suppressed Turkey’s ‘big appetite’ after talks

Armenia PM hands out YES booklets to bus passengers

Armenia Investigative Committee military investigation department sums up results of 2019

PM: TUMO Center for Creative Technologies has become Armenia’s brand abroad

Earthquake in Iran-Turkey border zone, 28 km northwest from Salmas

Newly appointed Karabakh Defense Army commander hosts reception with personnel

Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to SMEs development strategy

Erdogan announces date of Russian S-400 commissioning

Armenia PM and daughters campaigning at Yerevan Metro

Armenia legislature approves bill on cosmic activity

Armenia army prevents sabotage infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan, ceasefire in Idlib, 06.03.20 digest

Armenia Deputy PM holds discussion on operation of slaughterhouses

Ex-PMs’ motion for personal pledge for release of Armenia 2nd President to be filed soon

Judge for Armenia 2nd President’s case denies motion for self-recusal

Armenia Parliament passes bill on Master’s and PhD students

Relatives of Armenia army officer who was brutally beaten are protesting

Armenia Lieutenant General visits military units

Shooting in Kabul: At least 27 killed, 29 injured

Armenia Deputy Justice Minister receives OSCE/ODIHR delegation

Armenia legislature passes law initiative on NGOs in first reading

Armenia President receives Russia ambassador

Suicide bombers blow themselves up near US embassy Tunisia: 5 police officers wounded

Supreme Spiritual Council of Armenian Apostolic Church concludes 4-day meeting

Armenia minister of economy receives ambassador of France

Artsakh President office denies order for public opinion survey

Dollar still going up in Armenia

Austrian FM: EU will not allow Turkey to blackmail it with refugees

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan dismissed

Young man fined for spitting on Armenian clergyman in Jerusalem

No coronavirus case confirmed in Artsakh

Zhanna Andreasyan is appointed Armenia Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports

US Ambassador to Armenia: We are happy to see Lucy among other 2020 International Women of Courage!

Gold prices show maximum weekly growth since 2016 amid coronavirus

Parliament majority member: Panic-stricken moods related to coronavirus have passed in Armenia

iGorts program for Diaspora Armenian professionals to kick off

Garo Paylan says Erdogan gives everything Putin wanted

Armenia ruling force MP: There are still traitors in some departments

PM presents Armenia passport to 105-year-old man (PHOTOS)

EU diplomacy head welcomes ceasefire in Idlib

Vatican confirms 1st case of coronavirus infection

Judicial reforms in Armenia are important from viewpoint of implementing strategic reforms

All-China journalists association condemns US

EU ambassador: We consider it important that Armenia decided to switch to multi-use biodegradable bags

Cameroon confirms 1st coronavirus case

Nationalization of UN Sustainable Development Goals in Armenia discussed at MFA

Brazilian MFA orders Venezuelan diplomats to leave country

Armenia PM signs new decision

Armenia official, US envoy discuss matters of mutual interest

Armenia ex-official’s legal team urges immediate surgery for him

“Media Advocate” Initiative to carry out observation mission during Artsakh elections

Armenia PM: Karabakh is on democratic map of world

Former California Assembly member Katcho Achadjian dies aged 68

Calls for violence shall be punishable by law in Armenia

Armenia parliament passes several bills

“Media Advocate” Initiative says Armenia state-funded TV carried out hidden publicity of YES campaign

Armenia 3rd President Sargsyan is hosted at Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies

Teen beaten in Armenia’s Gyumri is in Yerevan

News

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...