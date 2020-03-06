Armenian woman dies of coronavirus in Iran – Arevelk

Siranush Ghazanchyan

An Armenian woman has died of coronavirus in Iran, Arevelk quotes sources in Tehran as saying.

According to the source, the 85-year-old woman named Eslik Masihi was taken to hospital a week ago.

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries outside China, where the Covid-19 virus originated.

The country’s official death toll on Thursday rose by 15 to 107, and the number of confirmed cases increased by 591 to 3,513.

Armenia has restricted land and air communication with Iran until March 24.

https://en.armradio.am/2020/03/06/armenian-woman-dies-of-coronavirus-in-iran-arevelk/

