Armenia takes measures to ensure face mask availability for general public amid global shortage | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

Armenia takes measures to ensure face mask availability for general public amid global shortage

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. There is a global shortage of face masks, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan told a news conference when asked about the deficit of the protective masks in the Armenian market.

“Face masks are not available in many countries, and what’s left has become expensive. Here, there is a need to enhance production capacity. We have imported 165,000 face masks for our needs, and soon we will import an additional 50,000. The face masks are primarily highly required at the medical institutions,” he said.

Torosyan said a possible local production of face masks is being considered, however, he said, businessmen realize that if the outbreaks soon get eliminated the demand for the product will decrease. He said all necessary measures are taken to ensure the availability of face masks for the general population.

“I would like to note this once more, you don’t have to wear a face mask when walking in the street. It is necessary to wear it when you are coming in contact with someone who has a respiratory virus. Or, the ill person themselves should wear it,” the minister said.

Regarding the prices of the face masks, Torosyan said the anti-trust regulator is monitoring the market to prevent an artificial hike of prices. He noted that “there are manipulations in the market”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

