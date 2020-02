Armenia’s FM Received Syrian Ambassador and Expressed Deep Appreciation for Recognition of Armenian Genocide

On February 19, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Syrian Ambassador to Armenia Mohammed Haj Ibrahim.

Expressed deep appreciation of Armenian Government and our people for recognition of Armenian Genocide by Syria’s Parliament’’, Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

According to him, during the meeting developments in Middle East were also discussed.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency

