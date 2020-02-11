Calouste Gulbenkian Fellowship in the field of Medieval or Early Modern Armenian History

The Department of History at Boğaziçi University, Istanbul, Turkey, is inviting applications for a one-year (two semesters) Fellowship in the field of Medieval or Early Modern Armenian History to be funded by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation starting in September 2020.

The holder of this Fellowship will be expected to undertake research, give one public lecture per semester and bi-weekly seminars and/or lectures open to undergraduate and graduate students of the university. The expected workload would be the equivalent of two courses per semester. The public lectures will reflect the research of the Fellow. All lectures and seminars will be given entirely in English.

The Fellowship is funded by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation to the amount of 40,000 EUR, and will be paid directly to the Fellow to cover the salary, work permit, visa, health insurance, housing, travel and other expenses.

Candidates with a Ph.D. degree in a relevant area and excellent command of English should send their application to the Department of History before March 1, 2020. Applications must include a curriculum vitae, a cover letter discussing research and teaching interests, three letters of recommendation (to be sent directly by the referees), one article or chapter-length writing sample, and a detailed program and basic reading list for the bi-weekly seminars for consideration.

https://gulbenkian.pt/armenian-communities/2020/02/11/calouste-gulbenkian-fellowship-in-the-field-of-medieval-or-early-modern-armenian-history/

