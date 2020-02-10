Election Expert Nichanian Warns Media: Don’t trust Iowa caucuses results

(HYETERT) After the much contested Democrat Party Iowa caucuses, first in line for Election 2020, election expert Daniel Nichanian weighed in for Hill TV. Tallying data by coordinating with several caucus organizers on the ground Nichanian made it clear this afternoon once more that “this isn’t a “this candidate says this, that candidate says that” story. Errors can be independently and easily verified in dozens of precincts.”

Here Nichanian, senior fellow at the Justice Collaborative and editor of The Appeal: Political Report is interviewed by Hill TV’s Krystal Ball & Saagar Enjeti on the most significant errors and issues in Iowa Caucuses. Almost a week after the caucuses Associated Press did not yet call in the results which are not yet reliable or final.

