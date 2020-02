Armenian FM to attend IAEA Nuclear Security conference in Vienna – Public Radio of Armenia

On February 10, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Vienna to participate and deliver remarks in IAEA International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Security.

In the framework of the visit, Minister Mnatsakanyan will meet with the heads of the diplomatic missions of Armenia to European countries and international/regional organizations will also take place with

