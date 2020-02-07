Violinist Sergey Khachatryan Recognized as World’s Best Young Musician

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Prominent Armenian violinist Sergey Khachatryan has won the annual award of Credit Swiss Bank for “The Best Young Musician of the World.” The awards ceremony was held in Vienna on January 18.

Lucerne Festival artistic director Michael Haefliger headed the jury.

Khachatryan received 75,000 Swiss Francs, which is among the “most expansive” prizes in the world music. It also implies that the Armenian musician will participate in a concert with Gustavo Dudamel and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, which will be held on September 13.

Born in Yerevan, Khachatryan won the First Prize in the VIII International Jean Sibelius Competition in Helsinki in 2000, becoming the youngest ever winner in the history of the competition. In 2005 he claimed the First Prize at the Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels.

He has performed with orchestras such as the Berliner Philharmoniker, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Orchestre National de France, Orchestre de Paris, London Symphony, London Philharmonic, Philharmonia Orchestra, NHK Symphony, Munich Philharmonic and the Tonhalle Orchestra in Zurich.

He performs on a 1740 ‘Ysaye’ Guarneri violin on \loan from the Nippon Music Foundation.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

