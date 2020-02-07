The World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games is getting ready for the 2nd Winter Games

HYETERT – The World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games held its regular meeting on February 7, during which they discussed the organizational issues of the Pan-Armenian Winter Games to be held in February 2021. Coordinators for regions (by cities of countries) were appointed during the meeting:

Sevak Karapetyan for South and North America and European countries, Anahit Mkhitaryan for CIS countries, Yeprem Mkrtchyan for Asian countries, Haykanush Nikoyan for Middle Eastern countries and Gevorg Kalustyan for Armenia and Artsakh.

Derenik Gabrielyan, Advisor to the Chairman of the Pan-Armenian Games Committee, was entrusted with overseeing the process.

Source: http://panarmeniangames.am/arm/?lang=en

