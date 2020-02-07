Ecumenical Patriarch: The day will come for the bell of the Halki Seminary to sound again

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his hope and wish that the Theological School of Halki, closed for 49 years, will reopen soon in order for the Ecumenical Patriarchate to regain its theological arm.

The Ecumenical Patriarch made the above statement in a speech at the School’s Ceremonial Hall on Thursday, February 6, the day our Church commemorates Saint Photios the Great, Patriarch of Constantinople and founder of the Monastery of the Holy Trinity in Halki where the seminary is located.

Photo credit: Nikos Magginas | Ecumenical Patriarchate

Earlier, the Patriarch officiated at the Divine Liturgy that was held at the Monastery’s Katholikon.

Photo credit: Nikos Magginas | Ecumenical Patriarchate

In his speech, the Ecumenical Patriarch said that “this is the 49th year of the unjust enforced closure of the School. We are struggling with persistence for the reopening of the Halki Seminary, and our efforts are being strengthened. We are confident that the day when the bell of the Halki Seminary will sound againwill come.”

He also added that then the Great Church would be supplied with capable executives who would take over “the cross and the multifaceted responsibilities of the Mother Church.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch also made a special mention of the works to be undertaken to fundamentally renovate the Halki Theological School.

Photo credit: Nikos Magginas | Ecumenical Patriarchate

At the end of his speech, Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his gratitude to the Ephorate of the Monastery and its Abbot, Bishop Kyrillos of Erythres, for the work they are doing along with their associates, and welcomed all those who mounted the Hill of Hope, and especially the Archbishop of Australia with his companions, in order to participate in the celebration of the Holy Trinity Monastery.

Bishop Kyrillos expressed his gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch for his appointment as Abbot of the monastery a few months ago and after the promotion of his predecessor, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

He expressed special thanks to the Ephorate of the Monastery and to the Archon Exarchos of the Holy Great Church of Christ, Athanasios Martinos, for his decision to bear the cost of the renovation of the facilities of the Halki Seminary.

Photo credit: Nikos Magginas | Ecumenical Patriarchate

