Sweden completes ratification of Armenia-EU Agreement

On 31 January 2020, Sweden notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan informs.

Nineteen member of the European Union have now notified about completion of the ratification process.

