Netherlands’ Almelo city decides to establish friendly relations with Armenia’s Ejmiatsin town

The city council of Almelo, the Netherlands, unanimously approved a decision on establishing partnership with Ejmiatsin, Armenia. The Embassy of Armenia in the Netherlands informed this on Facebook.

“We thank Mayor Arjen Gerritsen and the members of city council for their bold move in developing decentralised cooperation with Armenia,” the respective statement also reads. “Special gratitude to Head of Armeens Apostolische Kerk Almelo Council Onik Gelician for his dedicated contribution.”

https://news.am/eng/news/557183.html

