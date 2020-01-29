Being voted my country’s Player of the Year an honor: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia captain Henirkh Mkhitaryan has expressed gratitude for all the votes in Armenia’s Player of the Year competition.

“It is always an honor for me to be voted as MY COUNTRY’s Player of the Year, for the 9th time now,” Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post.

“Thanks to all those who have voted,” he added.

The AS Roma midfielder has been named Armenia’s Player of the Year for the ninth time.

Mkhitaryan received 109 points. Hoffenheim’s Sargis Adamyan and Tigran Barseghyan came in second and third with 104 and 61 points respectively.

