Padus-Araxes’ Intensive Summer Course of Armenian Language Set for Aug. 2

The 35th edition of the Summer Course of Armenian Language and Culture, organized by the Padus-Araxes Cultural Association, will take place this August. The course will be held in Venice, Italy from August 3 to 19, with final examinations taking place on August 19.

Check-in to the summer course is on August 2, with check-out set for August 20. To apply, please fill in the application form by June 15. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old (exceptions should be submitted to the Director of the Course).

The summer course schedule includes 65 hours spanned from Monday to Saturday, in the mornings. Attendance of lessons is compulsory. Free, non-compulsory activities include: City tour, lectures, film screenings, Armenian dance lessons, and a master class in duduk.

The tuition for the summer course is $942 (including 65 hours of lessons in 13 days; didactical material – except for the lessons of duduk – and tutorship; examination certificate). Once accepted into the program, applicants are required to send, within 15 days, an enrolment fee of $665, as late as March 15. If applicants choose to apply after March 15, the enrollment fee will be $1,098 until the deadline, June 15. Once paid, the enrollment fee will not be refunded for any reason. The remaining fees for the course must be paid by bank transfer or in cash upon arrival as a basic condition for attendance of the course and for access to the lodgings. Please contact the Association’s secretary (info@padus-araxes.com) in order to get the Association’s bank details for transfer. All bank charges are up to the applicant.

Lodging Fees (from August 2 to August 20):

$1,098 per person in mini-apartment for 2 people (services included: private bathroom, kitchenette, A/C, WI-FI, bed linen and towels, hairdryer, city tax).

$1,208 for a single room (services included: private bathroom, A/C, WI-FI, bed linen and towels, hairdryer, city tax).

The city tax is applied by law to all guests, since 2011.

The Association will provide accommodation for 18 nights, from August 2 to 20. Any overnight stays outside of these dates will be the responsibility of the student to arrange. If lodging is not needed, please let us know it as soon as possible.

Meals are not included in the lodging/tuition fees. Please note that all the mini-apartments have a private kitchenette available. Boat monthly tickets are also not included in the lodging/tuition fees.

For more information, send an e-mail to info@padus-araxes.com or cc benedettacon@gmail.com.

For urgent information, you can call on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Italian time) at the mobile phone +39.3791330687. Be sure to take into consideration the time difference to your own country. In case we cannot reply, send a text or a whatsapp message with your name and a phone number that may be used through WhatsApp. You will be called back.

Asbarez

