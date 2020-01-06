Iran’s Zarif Holds Talks with Armenian, Turkmen Counterparts, Palestinian Officials

Zarif on Sunday held telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Turkmenistan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Rasit Meredow, about the latest regional developments after the US move to assassinate Iran’s top commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian top diplomat also made separate phone calls to the secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziad al-Nakhala, and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi (PMU), and a number of their entourage were killed in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

The White House and the Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

In a message on Friday morning, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned that harsh revenge awaits the criminals behind the martyrdom of General Soleimani.

Ayatollah Khamenei also reminded all friends and enemies of the Iranian general that the resistance path will continue vigorously, stressing that continued battle and ultimate victory will disappoint the murderers and criminals.

https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2020/01/05/2175508/iran-s-zarif-holds-talks-with-armenian-turkmen-counterparts-palestinian-officials

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...