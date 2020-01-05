Armenia cannot be drawn into anti-Iranian or anti-American actions – PM – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia cannot be drawn into anti-Iranian or anti-American actions – PM

Iran and the United States are friendly countries and Armenia cannot be drawn into anti-Iranian or anti-American actions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says.

“Our message is that our partners in Iran and the United States refrain from steps that will worsen the already tense situation in our region and in international relations,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian Prime Minister added that relevant agencies in Armenia have been instructed to follow the situation carefully and “keep a finger on the pulse.”

He said the government and competent government officials are in contact 24 hours a day, and meet and discuss the situation, if necessary.

The comments come in the wake of false reports claiming the Armenian Prime Minister had congratulated US President Donald Trump on launching ‘successful campaign” against Iran.

Iran’s most powerful military commander, Gen Qasem Soleimani, was killed in Baghdad early on Friday in an air strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Earlier today Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

On behalf of the Armenian government, Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed his condolences to the Iranian government and people over the death of a senior Iranian official.

