Assad's wife visits reconstructed Armenian school in Syria

Syrian President’s wife Asma al-Assad visited an Armenian school in Al-Malihah city in Damascus Governorate, according to a Facebook post by the Syrian presidency.

After being targeted by terrorists, the school has been restored, the classrooms and halls are once again filled with voices of teachers and children.

Mrs. Asma al-Assad joined about 180 children to share their joy a month after the school was reopened.

