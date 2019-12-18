Armenian doctor arrested on suspicion of being involved in illegal adoption scheme – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian doctor arrested on suspicion of being involved in illegal adoption scheme

Razmik Abrahamyan, Director of Republican Institute of Reproductive Health, Perinatology, Obstetrics and Gynecology (Republican Maternity Hospital) has been arrested, the Investigative Committee reports.

The arrest has been made within the framework of a criminal case related to illegal adoption of Armenian children by foreigners.

The National Security Service said on November 14 Italian citizens had adopted more than 30 children in gross violation of Armenia’s legislation.

NSS said two Armenian citizens illegally organized operated an illegal adoption ring, using their contacts in one of the republican obstetric institutions, in a number of government agencies and orphanages.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...