Kim Kardashian asks Instagram followers to call for Senate passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution – Public Radio of Armenia

American Armenian TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has asked her 153,000,000 Instagram followers to call and ask their Senators to vote YES on S.Res.150, the Armenian Genocide Resolution.

Kardashian has shared a post by Dr. Eric Esrailian saying: “Retweet and share! Everyone — please call your Senators NOW and urge them to vote YES on the #ArmenianGenocide resolution IN THE NEXT HOUR. Denial is the final stage of genocide…#facts,” Thanks to @esrailian for posting this!!! The US House passed the same resolution 405.”

Today Senator Menendez will make a fourth try on legislation recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

At Trump’s behest, a Republican Senator has blocked bill the last three times.

