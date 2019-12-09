Armenia honors genocide victims on International Day of Prevention of this Crime – Public Radio of Armenia

On the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, representatives of the legislative and executive authorities visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today.

They laid flowers at the memorial to Armenian Genocide victims and honored their memory with a moment of silence.

Memorial to Yazidi Genocide victims in Yerevan

In September 2015, the United Nations General Assembly established 9 December as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime at the initiative of Armenia.

The 9th of December is the anniversary of the adoption of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (the “Genocide Convention”). This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Convention.

Memorial to Holocaust Victims in Yerevan

The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the Genocide Convention and its role in combating and preventing the crime of genocide, as defined in the Convention, and to commemorate and honour its victims.

In adopting the resolution, without a vote, the 193-member Assembly reiterated the responsibility of each individual State to protect its populations from genocide, which entails the prevention of such a crime, including incitement to it.

