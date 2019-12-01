Armenian PM hails post-Soviet security bloc as major factor for regional stability

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is a major factor of stability and peace in the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday.

“A significant role is played by the CSTO. I have always said that it is a major factor of maintaining stability and peace in our region,” he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin, Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

He explained why he had taken picture of the signatures of the participants in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council. “I have already posted it on my Facebook account. It is meant to popularize the CSTO,” he said.

The CSTO Collective Security Council held its latest session in Bishkek. It was attended by the leaders of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The agenda included more than 15 issues of regional and international security.

