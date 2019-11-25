Former footballer Khoren Hovhannisyan plans to nominate his candidacy for the post of FFA President

Former Armenian and Soviet football player Khoren Hovhannisyan, awardee of Master of Sport of the USSR, International Class title, who played for Ararat Yerevan football club and USSR national football team, plans to nominate his candidacy for the post of the President of Armenian Football federation (FFA). Hovhannisyan confirmed his plans for running for the post to Panorama.am, adding later he will present a strategy for the development of the Armenian football.

The election of the new president and members of the executive committee will take place on December 23 at an extraordinary session of the FFA.

As reported earlier, the former FFA President Artur Vanetsyan resigned from office on Thursday. The decision was made at the FFA executive committee session after the Armenian national football team suffered the biggest defeat in its history losing to Italy 9 – 1 in the last qualifier for the 2020 European Championship on Monday.

