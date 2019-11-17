Armenian Moorat-Raphael College in Venice calls for action to save the building – Public Radio of Armenia

The Armenian Moorat-Raphael College in Venice urges to sign a petition calling for San Lazzaro (Saint Lazarus) to bless the formation of Collegio Armeno Moorat-Raphael Foundation that would help preserve the school.

“It’s time for the Armenian communities worldwide to stand up and preserve our national heritage and treasures like Collegio. Prayers and good wishes alone would not be enough. Raise awareness, tell your friends. Collegio needs all Armenians,” reads a post on the College’s Facebook page.

Samstag, 16. November 2019

“Collegio Armeno Moorat-Raphael is an Armenian national treasure with over 160 years old tradition of Armenian education, culture, music and literature. Collegio Armeno Moorat-Raphael (the Zenobio Palace) is considered one of the most significant examples of the late Venetian baroque because of its architecture and interior decor,” the petition reads.

The College says its magnificent structure is in dire need of complete restoration to keep it available for the next generations.

“Climate change and time have ravaged its failing structure. Armenians worldwide have the responsibility to take action now. We need to form a foundation so that the upkeep of Collegio is guaranteed in perpetuity,” the petition reads.

