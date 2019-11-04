Iran, Armenia discuss energy trade – Public Radio of Armenia

The Oil Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures discussed the exchange of natural gas and electricity between the two neighbors, Iran Front Page reports.

At a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan, held on Sunday, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh described the energy sector as the most important field in the relations and exchanges between Iran and Armenia.

“Iran’s export of gas to Armenia in exchange for importing electricity (barter trade between Iran and Armenia on gas and power) is part of the mutual cooperation,” Zangeneh said.

Iran and Armenia signed the Gas for Electricity program in 2004.

