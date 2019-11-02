Yerevan Zoo Director resigns | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Zoo Director Ruben Khachatryan has tendered his resignation after Deputy Mayor Tigran Virabyan recommended him to do so.

“Dear colleagues, friends, taking into account the latest developments around the Yerevan Zoo, the high running passions and the stray dog attacks on the animals kept at the zoo, not ruling out the human factor in them but also not violating the presumption of innocence, I have decided to step down…” Khachatryan wrote in a statement.

Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Virabyan earlier recommended Yerevan Zoo Director Ruben Khachatryan to resign after the recent incidents of animal attacks.

“Given the recent regular problems in the management of the Yerevan Zoo, namely the latest incidents, after consulting with Mayor Hayk Marutyan I have suggested Yerevan Zoo Director Ruben Khachatryan to tender his resignation,” Virabyan said in a statement.

A day after Yerevan Zoo said stray dogs have mauled to death three kangaroos, three mouflons have been killed again by stray dogs, moreover the zoo administration suspects it to be the same pack of dogs that attacked the kangaroos.

The incident took place around 06:00, November 1.

The Zoo called on city authorities to take action and neutralize the attacking animals citing also public safety concerns “because the dogs who have formed a pack and have already hunted animals are dangerous for both animals and humans”.

The zoo administration said they’ve contacted police to rule out the human factor which could’ve led to the dogs entering the zoo territory.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

