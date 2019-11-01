Turkish media: Kim Kardashian played huge role in US House of Representatives’ passage of Armenian Genocide resolution

Turkish presses are spreading news that world famous Armenian American TV star Kim Kardashian played a huge role in the passage of the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the US House of Representatives, writes Ermenihaber.

Citing US Senator Jackie Spier, Turkish presses report that Kardashian had had personal meetings with several Congressmen before the vote, and this led to the desired outcome.

According to the Turkish presses, Speier has described Kardashian as “Armenia’s secret weapon”

