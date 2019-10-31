Armenian shooters win 14 medals and the cup at international tournament in Ukraine

The Armenian athletes have won 14 medals at an international tournament held on October 22-27 in Vinnitsa, Ukraine. As the Shooting federation of Armenia reports, overall the Armenians conquered six gold and silver medals and took two bronze.

Apart from individual results, the Armenian team scored the most points in the team event and conquered the trophy of the competition – Podilla Cup.

The tournament where Armenia was represented by 17 athletes, brought together around 300 shooters, the source added.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...