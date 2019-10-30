US House of Representatives recognizes the Armenian Genocide – Public Radio of Armenia

The US House of Representatives voted today to adopt a resolution (H. Res. 296) affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide.

The resolution establishes a proactive policy of recognizing Armenian genocide and challenge Turkey’s denials of the crime.

It ensures that the United States commemorates the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance and rejects efforts to enlist, engage, or otherwise associate the United States Government with denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide

It also encourages education and public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide, including the United States role in the humanitarian relief effort, and the relevance of the Armenian Genocide to modern-day crimes against humanity.

