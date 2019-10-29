Russia to double capacities of military base in Armenia

Russia is planning to double the potentials of its military base on Armenia’s territory.

It will embark on the capacity-building efforts after replenishing it with armament and military equipment, Interfax reports, citing Nikolay Martinyuk, the commander of the 102nd military base.

Earlier today, a deputy minister of defense, Timur Ivanov, told Minister Sergey Shoygu about plans to create a multi-functional cultural-entertainment center on the facility’s premises.

Stationed in Armenia 1995, the 102nd military base, , has two garrisons: one in Gyumri and one – in capital Yerevan.

