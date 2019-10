Armenian Food Festival at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet

Posted Tuesday, October 29, 2019 12:00 am

Saturday and Sunday, November 9 & 10, Armenian Fest 2019, Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, Providence, RI. Presents Its Armenian Food Festival At Rhodes On The Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston. – Featuring chicken, shish kebabs, Armenian hamburgers and kufta dinners, Armenian delicacies, dancing to live music, arts and crafts, flea market, gift baskets, children’s corner, country store, jewelry, hourly raffles, and photo booth featuring traditional Armenian costumes. Armenian Dance Groups will perform on Saturday and Sunday at 5PM. Armenian food and pastry are available all day. Saturday from noon — 9PM and Sunday, noon — 7PM. Free admission and parking. Valet parking available. Please call the Church Office at 401-831-6399 or www.armenianfestri.com/food for further information.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...