Putin signs decree on conferring Order of Friendship to Armenian archbishop

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on conferring a state award to the archbishop of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church, as reported RIA Novosti.

“The Order of Friendship is awarded to representative of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church, Archbishop Yezras (Nersisyan) for his great contributions to spiritual and cultural relations and for his active enlightening activities,” the press release reads.

The Order of Friendship is conferred for achievements in the strengthening of peace, friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding, the rapprochement of nations and the cultures of nations and mutual enrichment and in community and benevolent services.

