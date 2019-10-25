Nikita Simonyan awarded with 1st degree Order for “Services to the Motherland” | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan awarded former renowned football player, coach Nikita Simonyan with the 1st degree Order for the “Services to the Motherland”.

The Order was awarded for his great services provided to the Armenian football and the major achievements.

Pashinyan said it’s a great honor for him to meet today with Nikita Simonyan. He expressed hope to see Simonyan in Armenia soon.

Nikita Simonyan thanked the Armenian PM for the Order.

