Armenian, Russian PMs meet in Moscow – Public Radio of Armenia

On a working visit to Moscow, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

“Our meeting is a good opportunity to discuss trade and economic cooperation, investments, and cooperation between our countries,” Medvedev said.

In general, he added, everything is developing successfully, “but this does not mean that there is nothing to improve.”

He expressed gratitude for Armenia’s successful chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union.

PM Pashinyan, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome. He noted that Armenia’s chairmanship turned out to be fruitful, because it saw the treaty between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union come into force, and agreement signed with Singapore and Serbia.

Փաշինյան Մեդվեդև հանդիպում Gepostet von Հասմիկ Դիլանյան am Freitag, 25. Oktober 2019 Video by Hasmik Dilanyan/Public Radio of Armenia

“Negotiations with some of our partners are proceeding at a good pace, and I am sure that the geography of countries that will have agreements with the Eurasian Economic Union will definitely expand. And of course, this is a very good reason to discuss issues of bilateral relations between our countries,” the Armenian Prime Minister noted.

During the meeting the Prime Ministers discussed issues related to cooperation in different spheres of economy, touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...