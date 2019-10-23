U.S. House could vote on Armenian Genocide resolution next week – Public Radio of Armenia

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY), Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and other leading legislators are reporting publicly that the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296) is set to come before the U.S. House for a vote as early as next week, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“I’m sure the government of Turkey is not happy with [these plans], but then again we’re not happy with the government of Turkey,” said Chairman Engel told reporters, according to an NPR report earlier today.

“We welcome movement on Capitol Hill to override Ankara’s veto and put America on the right side of the Armenian Genocide,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “It’s clear that Erdogan won’t take U.S. sanctions seriously as long as Washington’s still enforcing his Armenian Genocide gag-rule.”

During a Commission of Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE – Helsinki Commission) hearing on Armenia reforms today, Rep. Pallone (D-NJ) referenced that a House vote on the Armenian Genocide Resolution may come as early as next week.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...