Live on CNN, Rep. Ted Lieu calls for US recognition of Armenian Genocide – Public Radio of Armenia

Live on CNN, Rep. Ted Lieu calls for US recognition of Armenian Genocide

Speaking on CNN’s The Situation Room , Rep. Ted Lieu has urged the United States to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“Not only should we have sanctions against Turkey. It’s also time that we formally recognize the Armenian genocide,” Rep. Ted Lieu told Wolf Blitzer on CNN Situation Room.

“Not only should we have sanctions against Turkey, I think it’s also time that we formally recognize the #Armenian #Genocide.” Rep. @tedlieu on @CNNSitRoom – 10/17/2019.

Tell Congress and ACT NOW: https://t.co/CWxZR3kmm9 pic.twitter.com/YNxfV0AE0x — ANCA (@ANCA_DC) October 17, 2019

Earlier this week Lieu took to Twitter to call for Armenian Genocide recognition.

Now would be a good time for the United States to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

For too long, presidents like @realDonaldTrump were too afraid to acknowledge this historical truth out of respect for Turkey.

Turkey no longer deserves our respect or our assistance. https://t.co/HwEvF9W9uX — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 13, 2019

“Now would be a good time for the United States to recognize the Armenian Genocide,” he said.

“For too long, presidents like Donald Trump, were too afraid to acknowledge this historical truth out of respect for Turkey. Turkey no longer deserves our respect or our assistance,” the lawmaker added.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...