Pope Offers Prayers for Middle East

‘In particular, to the beloved and martyred Syria’

Pope Francis renewed his concern for the Middle East, especially Syria, at the October 13, 2019, praying of the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square.

“And my thought goes once again to the Middle East. In particular, to the beloved and martyred Syria, from which tragic news arrives again on the fate of the populations of the northeast of the country, constrained to abandon their homes because of the military actions: among these populations, there are also many Christian families,” the Holy Father said. “To all the actors involved and also to the International Community, please, I renew the appeal to be sincerely committed, with honesty and transparency, to the path of dialogue to seek effective solutions.”

