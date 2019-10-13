French-Armenian artist Richard Jéranian dies aged 98 – Public Radio of Armenia

French-Armenian artist Richard Jéranian passed away on October 10 at the age of 98, Nouvelles d’Armenie reports.

Born in Sebaste (now known as Sivas) on July 17, 1921, Jéranian moved to France in 1930s.

Interested in art and music, he began his studies in Marseille where the landscapes of Provence inspired him, he pursued his studies in Paris at the Académie Julian and at the Académie de la Grande Chaumière.

In 1944 he was called to serve in the air force and was sent to Algiers, then to Fez where he remained until 1946.

After the war, being closely connected with artists from the Armenian diaspora, he traveled and exhibited in Lebanon, Soviet Russia and Iran, he also visited his native land in connection with the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation efforts in support of Armenia .

After the devastating 1998 earthquake in Armenia, he participated with other artists in donations for the creation of a children hospital.

The style of his works evolved, going through figurative, surrealist, cubist or abstract periods covering the themes of music, woman and Armenia through figures, landscapes, genre scenes or still lifes in oil and ink.

