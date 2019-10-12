Aurora announces scholarship program for Armenian early-career scholars – Public Radio of Armenia

On the second Saturday of October, the Holy Translators Day, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has announced a call for applications for the 2019-2020 Vartan Gregorian Scholarship (Research Grants) Program. The scholarship, launched in 2018, was created for early-career scholars and researchers who study the underexplored aspects of the history of Armenia and Armenian Diaspora in the 20th century.

The Vartan Gregorian Scholarship Program is intended for researchers under the age of 40 who have the Armenian citizenship or are members of the Armenian Diaspora. In case the team leader meets the age limit requirement, research groups are also eligible to apply for the grant. The scholarship is awarded on academic merit. Last year, two early-career scholars have received Vartan Gregorian Scholarship during the first phase of the program, and now continue their research abroad.

“Research grounded in robust methodology and international scope is crucial to the development of the sciences in Armenia. The Vartan Gregorian Scholarship fills a critical gap in supporting such high-level research with a particular focus on modern history. The scholarship not only provides crucial support to young scholars but also promotes the development of modern Armenian Studies,” noted Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian, member of the Selection Board.

“As a new member of the Selection Board I am eager to become part of this academic family, which gives a real opportunity to early-career scholars to do valuable and high-quality Armenian Studies research. Vartan Gregorian Scholarship Program empowers them to network with the international academic community and become part of it, making their work noted on a global level. When you are young, full of energy and ideas, you need real support not to give up. Vartan Gregorian Scholarship Program grants the young researches that real chance to dive, to explore, to discover and dust off the parts of our history that are buried deep”, said Dr. Hasmik Khalapyan, the Selection Board member.

The Program was created to develop and strengthen connections between Armenian and international research institutions. It is implemented with the support of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the Scholae Mundi educational platform alongside the famous experts in the field of Armenian Studies.

Every year, up to two grants are awarded, worth a total of $30,000. Applications are evaluated and the final decision is made by the international Selection Board comprised of prominent scholars:

George Bournoutian, Senior Professor of History, Iona College;

LevonChookaszian, Head of Chair of History and Theory of Armenian Art, Yerevan State University;

Hasmik Khalapyan,Director of AGBU Armenian virtual College;

Ronald G. Suny, the William H. Sewell Jr. Distinguished University Professor of History, University of Michigan and Emeritus Professor of Political Science and History, the University of Chicago;

HratchTchilingirian, Associate Faculty Member of Faculty of Oriental Studies, University of Oxford.

The application process will be conducted online until December 15th, 2019. All applicants will be requested to submit the following:

A research proposal in English (maximum of 2,000 words, double spaced, 12pt font)

A CV with a list of publications (in English)

A Cover Letter (in English, 500 words max.)

Two letters of recommendation from established scholars (in English).

