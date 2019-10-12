100,000 flee as Turkey steps up Syria offensive – Public Radio of Armenia

Some 100,000 people have fled their homes in north Syria, the UN reports, as Turkey presses on with its cross-border offensive on Kurdish-held areas, the BBC reports.

Many people are sheltering in schools or other buildings in Hassakeh city and the town of Tal Tamer, the UN says.

Turkey took action on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump pulled American troops out of the area.

At least 11 civilians have died. Humanitarian groups say the number of people affected will rise further.

Dozens of fighters from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and pro-Turkish factions have been killed. The first death of a Turkish soldier was confirmed by Turkey’s military.

