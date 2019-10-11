Kim Kardashian says blessed to have been baptized in Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

Kim Kardashian says blessed to have been baptized in Armenia

Kim Kardashian has said she’s blessed to have been baptized in Armenia.

“Thank you Armenia for hosting my family and me on such a memorable trip,” the reality star said in a Twitter post.

“So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral, referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD,” she continued.

Kim Kardashian visited Armenia to participate in the World Congress on IT (WCIT) as keynote speaker.

On the first day of the visit Kim and her three children got baptized in Armenia’s religious center of Etchmiadzin. She was given the Armenian name Heghine.

Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North was baptized at an Armenian Church in Jerusalem back in 2015.

